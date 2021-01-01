About this product

The Otis bag from Rollin Budz is the perfect place to stash your goods without the worry of any scent escaping from the inside. The Otis is fully lined with premium activated carbon technology for superior multi-purpose odor protection. The childproof lock allows for peace of mind that your stash remain a secret. Complete with interior Velcro dividers, this is the ultimate smoking accessory! Features Premium activated carbon technology Thermal lining Combination zipper lock Customizable Velcro dividers Waterproof zipper Carrying handle Durable fabric Dimensions: 8"x4"x3"