 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Lighters
  5. Rollin Budz Turbo Flame Torch

Rollin Budz Turbo Flame Torch

by Rollin Budz

Write a review
Rollin Budz Smoking Lighters Rollin Budz Turbo Flame Torch
Rollin Budz Smoking Lighters Rollin Budz Turbo Flame Torch
Rollin Budz Smoking Lighters Rollin Budz Turbo Flame Torch
Rollin Budz Smoking Lighters Rollin Budz Turbo Flame Torch
Rollin Budz Smoking Lighters Rollin Budz Turbo Flame Torch

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

The turbo flame butane torch by Rollin Budz is the only torch needed for dabbing sessions. With a volume of 15g and an adjustable duel flame, this is the perfect dabbing companion. The turbo torch has a continuous flame activation button on front so there is no need to hold down the ignition button. Duel flames Gas adjustment knob Continuous flame button 15g volume Easy to fill

About this brand

Rollin Budz Logo
Rollin Budz provides everything that is needed to make smoking sessions better. We put an emphasis on quality and use only the best materials for our products. We stand behind our goods and offer amazing customer service.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review