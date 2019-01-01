ITEM 9 from Rolling Cascades Farm is premium, all natural cannabis - pure and simple. Located in the Southern Oregon Cascade range, Rolling Cascades Farm is an eco-friendly, family owned and operated farm, using sustainable practices and all organic materials. We believe deeply in environmentally responsible growing methods that collaborate with the surrounding ecosystem and its resources to promote the healthiest equilibrium possible. Our ladies live a happy and healthy life, which in turn gifts us with the most beautiful, fragrant buds. Through the culmination of using all organic materials, sustainable methods, and optimized nutrition, Rolling Cascades Farm is dedicated to producing only the highest quality cannabis. Visit our ITEM 9 brand page on Leafly: https://www.leafly.com/brands/item-9