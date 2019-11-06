 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Rolling Cascades Farm

80% Sativa / 20% Indica The world famous Zkittles has been crossed with the ever potent Geist OG, resulting in some beautiful flowers. This cultivar carries the classic Zkittles aroma on massive resinous colas. A clean and balanced high is the common theme among consumers.

PaperDoves

I tried this strain on the recommendation of my local budtender. It had a high THC content, something which I always look for. It's not the right strain for me though. It has to be the most 'old school' of any strain that I've tried over the past several years, as far as effects go. It smelled very nice, both in the raw state and when being combusted. However, I quickly discovered that as soon as I take even a small hit, the rest of the evening is a total write off, meaning that the next day I will have zero memory of anything that I watched or read or discussed the night before after having smoked any amount of zgeist. It was also very relaxing and calming. Quite strong in overall effects, and probably exactly what many people are looking for, but just not for me. I prefer strains that increase alertness, focus, and energy level. It did help me to sleep more quickly and soundly, which was a plus. I am in no way saying that this strain isn't good. Preferences are very personal, and as I said I think that a lot of people would really love this one. It's just pretty much the polar opposite of what I'm looking for.

ITEM 9 from Rolling Cascades Farm is premium, all natural cannabis - pure and simple. Located in the Southern Oregon Cascade range, Rolling Cascades Farm is an eco-friendly, family owned and operated farm, using sustainable practices and all organic materials. We believe deeply in environmentally responsible growing methods that collaborate with the surrounding ecosystem and its resources to promote the healthiest equilibrium possible. Our ladies live a happy and healthy life, which in turn gifts us with the most beautiful, fragrant buds. Through the culmination of using all organic materials, sustainable methods, and optimized nutrition, Rolling Cascades Farm is dedicated to producing only the highest quality cannabis. Visit our ITEM 9 brand page on Leafly: https://www.leafly.com/brands/item-9