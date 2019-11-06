PaperDoves on November 6th, 2019

I tried this strain on the recommendation of my local budtender. It had a high THC content, something which I always look for. It's not the right strain for me though. It has to be the most 'old school' of any strain that I've tried over the past several years, as far as effects go. It smelled very nice, both in the raw state and when being combusted. However, I quickly discovered that as soon as I take even a small hit, the rest of the evening is a total write off, meaning that the next day I will have zero memory of anything that I watched or read or discussed the night before after having smoked any amount of zgeist. It was also very relaxing and calming. Quite strong in overall effects, and probably exactly what many people are looking for, but just not for me. I prefer strains that increase alertness, focus, and energy level. It did help me to sleep more quickly and soundly, which was a plus. I am in no way saying that this strain isn't good. Preferences are very personal, and as I said I think that a lot of people would really love this one. It's just pretty much the polar opposite of what I'm looking for.