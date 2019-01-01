 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Amnesia Haze

by Rolling Cascades Farm

A huge hit across Europe, Amnesia Haze is rapidly gaining notoriety here in the States. This Sativa dominant hybrid has all the right stuff in all the right places; Potent THC and terps along with a lime green color, Amnesia Haze is here to stay.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

With earthy flavors of lemons and citrus, Amnesia Haze is a perfect strain to start your day with a smile. The uplifting, energetic buzz is one you won’t soon forget. Its genetics have been traced back to the South Asian and Jamaican landrace strains, and this Cannabis Cup winner (1st place 2004, 1st place Sativa Cup 2012) has since been popularized in the coffee shops of Amsterdam.

About this brand

ITEM 9 from Rolling Cascades Farm is premium, all natural cannabis - pure and simple. Located in the Southern Oregon Cascade range, Rolling Cascades Farm is an eco-friendly, family owned and operated farm, using sustainable practices and all organic materials. We believe deeply in environmentally responsible growing methods that collaborate with the surrounding ecosystem and its resources to promote the healthiest equilibrium possible. Our ladies live a happy and healthy life, which in turn gifts us with the most beautiful, fragrant buds. Through the culmination of using all organic materials, sustainable methods, and optimized nutrition, Rolling Cascades Farm is dedicated to producing only the highest quality cannabis. Visit our ITEM 9 brand page on Leafly: https://www.leafly.com/brands/item-9