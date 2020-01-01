 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Ortega Cookies Cartridge 1g

by Rolling Farms

About this product

About this strain

Ortega

Ortega

Ortega by Mr. Nice Seeds is an indica strain bred from Northern Lights genetics. Since its creation in the mid-1980s, Oretga has offered growers heavy yields of resinous, sweet-smelling buds that finish flowering in just 6 to 8 weeks. Its effects are heavily tranquilizing and help to usher in sleep with late night use. 

About this brand

