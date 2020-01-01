 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Pink Panther Sugar Wax 1g

by Rolling Farms

Rolling Farms Concentrates Solvent Pink Panther Sugar Wax 1g

About this strain

Pink Panther

Pink Panther

Pink Panther is a sativa-dominant hybrid with heady, stimulating effects. This strain has a sweet terpene profile mixed with scents of pine and pears. It immediately hits the consumer between the eyes, curbing pain caused by headaches or migraines. Pink Panther's strong mood elevation also assists with depression, making this strain a natural accompaniment to physical activity and socializing.  

