  5. Super Jack Sugar Wax 1g
Sativa

Super Jack Sugar Wax 1g

by Rolling Farms

About this product

About this strain

Super Jack

Super Jack
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

A super sativa, Super Jack mixes Super Silver Haze with the illustrious Jack Herer to create a sweet, spiced blend with a rich buttery aroma. The potent effects spark creativity and provides an uplifting boost of energy. Super Jack is a great daytime strain that will calm any anxieties and propel you through your day.

