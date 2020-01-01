White Durban by Fireline is a beautiful sativa-dominant strain endowed with the speed of a cheetah wearing a supersonic jet engine. By combining Fireline’s own White Fire OG and the African landrace Durban Poison, a strain with potency and alacrity is created. This strain offers consumers one-of-a-kind stimulation that invigorates the body and brightens the mind. White Durban exhibits notes of sweet earth and fuel, and its buds come coated in a dense layer of glimmering trichomes. Enjoy this strain in small doses for euphoric mental energy and productive stimulation in the body. However, at higher doses, White Durban can overstimulate even the most seasoned cannabis consumer.