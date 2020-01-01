 Loading…

Hybrid

Blueberry Jack Pre-Roll 1g

by Root Down

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Blueberry Jack

Blueberry Jack
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Ocimene
  3. Myrcene

A cross of the legendary Jack Herer and DJ Short Blueberry, Blueberry Jack has something special to offer in both flavor and effect. Sweet, candied blueberry flavors come with the inhale while the earthy, piney exhale reminds you of its Jack heritage. A lively buzz typically dominates Blueberry Jack’s effect profile, with just enough physical relaxation to keep you grounded. Blueberry Jack offers an easy escape from stress and bad moods, keeping you positive and motivated throughout the day.

About this brand

Root Down Logo
Blue Moon is an Indica dominant hybrid, it also looks like nothing we’ve seen. It’s exact genetics are unknown or at least undocumented. It’s taste and aroma point to Blueberry being present somewhere in it’s lineage. Originally bred on the Japanese island of Amami Lshima, this special Indica dominant hybrid’s genetics are unknown due to the secrecy of the original breeders in Japan.