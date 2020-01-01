 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Querkle Live Resin 1g
Indica

Querkle Live Resin 1g

by Root Down

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Querkle

Querkle
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

A cross between Purple Urkle and Space Queen, Querkle from Subcool's The Dank is an 80/20 indica-dominant strain that carries a strong grape and berry aroma. Querkle blooms with vibrant lavender hues and a heavy dusting of crystal resin that blankets its bulky colas in a frost-like coat. Heavily euphoric and cerebral, Querkle may be used during the day but is ideal for evening use as it relaxes muscles and guides the mind into sleep.

About this brand

Root Down Logo
Blue Moon is an Indica dominant hybrid, it also looks like nothing we’ve seen. It’s exact genetics are unknown or at least undocumented. It’s taste and aroma point to Blueberry being present somewhere in it’s lineage. Originally bred on the Japanese island of Amami Lshima, this special Indica dominant hybrid’s genetics are unknown due to the secrecy of the original breeders in Japan.