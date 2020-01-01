 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

Scooby Snacks Pre-roll 2-pack 1g

by Rose City Laboratories

Rose City Laboratories Cannabis Pre-rolls Scooby Snacks Pre-roll 2-pack 1g

About this product

About this strain

Scooby Snacks

Scooby Snacks
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Linalool

Scooby Snacks is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Platinum Girl Scout Cookies with Face Off OG. Its dense purple buds are full of piney OG Kush flavor and a sweet aftertaste. Don’t underestimate the potency of Scooby Snacks! The combination of popular West Coast genetics brings on stimulating cerebral effects that weigh heavy on your eyes and slowly relax the body. The end result is a calm, happy experience that keeps depression away and can help rock you to sleep.

About this brand

Rose City Laboratories Logo
Nobody wants to guess about just what exactly is in the product they consume. This is why we seek to provide accurate, precise and dependable analytical testing of medical and recreational cannabis products. With knowledge comes power - the power to improve your treatment, the power to optimize growing conditions, the power to choose the most effective product for distribution. Rose City Laboratories is not only a fully compliant HB3460/OAR 333-008-1190 lab, but high-accuracy, cost-effective compliance testing for Oregon is at the forefront of our vision.