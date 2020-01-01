Nobody wants to guess about just what exactly is in the product they consume. This is why we seek to provide accurate, precise and dependable analytical testing of medical and recreational cannabis products. With knowledge comes power - the power to improve your treatment, the power to optimize growing conditions, the power to choose the most effective product for distribution. Rose City Laboratories is not only a fully compliant HB3460/OAR 333-008-1190 lab, but high-accuracy, cost-effective compliance testing for Oregon is at the forefront of our vision.