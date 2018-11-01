Savanahcreech3 on September 21st, 2018

this product saved me, I came back from a trip in Mexico in June of this year. Upon arrival back home I have developed severe anxiety, to the point where I was having muliptle panic attacks daily, no joke my first day back to work I had 3 panic attacks in 3 hours, I thought I was going to have to go on medical leave until I could get myself mentally healthy again it was that bad. Luckily a friend suggested this product to me and I instantly bought it, the next day when I used it I was a new person, anxiety went away and I was able to do my job again. Since getting this product I have returned to a normal lifestyle including traveling out of the country again and got a promotion work. I am not joking when I say this product saved me!!!