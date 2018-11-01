jrk16
on November 1st, 2018
I have struggled with generalized anxiety for years. Exercise and healthy eating have aided me in battling symptoms and negative thoughts but Rosebud CBD has TRULY changed my life. Just a half dropper every morning has me feeling focused and calm, allowing me to perform better at work and allowing me to maintain a healthy mindset. This product tastes wonderful and always arrives in an extremely timely manner. I would give six stars if I could! So much love for this small business. I will definitely keep ordering from Rosebud and can’t see myself ever switching brands!