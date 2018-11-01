 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. 350mg CBD

350mg CBD

by Rosebud CBD

Skip to Reviews
5.04
Rosebud CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil 350mg CBD
Rosebud CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil 350mg CBD
Rosebud CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil 350mg CBD

$55.00MSRP

About this product

Classic Strength 350mg CBD per 15ml / 0.5 ounce bottle Serving size is 1/2-1 full dropper (20-40 drops) Servings Per Container: 30 Ingredients: Coconut Oil (MCT), Hemp Extract Quality + Potency Guarantee Full Spectrum Sun grown in Oregon CO2 Extract NO herbicides, pesticides, solvents NO fillers, additives, preservatives or flavorings Third party lab tested for quality and potency guarantee Contains less than .3% THC Vegan, Gluten Free, Non-GMO, Organic Read more about The Rosebud Difference. Dosage Suggested use for adults with Rosebud 350mg CBD is 1-2 servings once or twice a day. Suggested use for dogs is our 350mg CBD at 1 drop per 5 pounds. Serving size is 1/2-1 full dropper 1/4 dropper is about 6mg CBD 1/2 dropper is about 12mg CBD 3/4 dropper is about 19mg CBD 1 full dropper is about 25mg of CBD How to Use Rosebud CBD oil can be used orally and topically with humans and pets. Shake well before using Twist the childproof cap off Fill the dropper to desired amount Administer oil Drop directly under your tongue, hold for 15-30 seconds and then swallow Add to your favorite beverage or snack Add drops directly to skin or favorite lotion

4 customer reviews

Show all
5.04

write a review

jrk16

I have struggled with generalized anxiety for years. Exercise and healthy eating have aided me in battling symptoms and negative thoughts but Rosebud CBD has TRULY changed my life. Just a half dropper every morning has me feeling focused and calm, allowing me to perform better at work and allowing me to maintain a healthy mindset. This product tastes wonderful and always arrives in an extremely timely manner. I would give six stars if I could! So much love for this small business. I will definitely keep ordering from Rosebud and can’t see myself ever switching brands!

Suzyqjoy

Got our Rosebud in and after 2 days of taking it, my husband and I felt so much better! We were talking about how GOOD we felt- body, mind, and soul. Thank you so much for providing a great product!

Savanahcreech3

this product saved me, I came back from a trip in Mexico in June of this year. Upon arrival back home I have developed severe anxiety, to the point where I was having muliptle panic attacks daily, no joke my first day back to work I had 3 panic attacks in 3 hours, I thought I was going to have to go on medical leave until I could get myself mentally healthy again it was that bad. Luckily a friend suggested this product to me and I instantly bought it, the next day when I used it I was a new person, anxiety went away and I was able to do my job again. Since getting this product I have returned to a normal lifestyle including traveling out of the country again and got a promotion work. I am not joking when I say this product saved me!!!

About this brand

Rosebud CBD Logo
Rosebud CBD Oil is raising industry standards through direct relationship with our farmers. From farm to doorstep, Rosebud personally guarantees our quality and potency through 3rd party lab testing. Our full spectrum CO2 extract CBD rich oil is US grown under the Oregon sun with no herbicides, pesticides, or solvents and does not contain ingredients such as fillers, additives, flavorings, or preservatives. Rosebud offers the power of CBD in it's most natural and whole form.