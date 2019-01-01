 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
700mg CBD

by Rosebud CBD

$95.00MSRP

About this product

Double Strength 700mg CBD per 15ml / 0.5 ounce bottle Serving size is 1/4-1/2 a dropper (10-20 drops) Servings Per Container: 30 Ingredients: Coconut Oil (MCT), Hemp Extract Quality + Potency Guarantee Full Spectrum Sun grown in Oregon CO2 Extract NO herbicides, pesticides, solvents NO fillers, additives, preservatives or flavorings Third party lab tested for quality and potency guarantee Contains less than .3% THC Vegan, Gluten Free, Non-GMO, Organic Read more about The Rosebud Difference. Dosage Suggested use for adults with Rosebud 700mg CBD is 1-2 servings once or twice a day. Serving size is 1/4-1/2 full dropper. 1/4 dropper is about 12mg CBD 1/2 dropper is about 25mg CBD 3/4 dropper is about 37mg CBD 1 full dropper is about 50mg CBD How to Use Rosebud CBD oil can be used orally and topically with humans and pets. Shake well before using Twist the childproof cap off Fill the dropper to desired amount Administer oil Drop directly under your tongue, hold for 15-30 seconds and then swallow Add to your favorite beverage or snack Add drops directly to skin or favorite lotion

Rosebud CBD Oil is raising industry standards through direct relationship with our farmers. From farm to doorstep, Rosebud personally guarantees our quality and potency through 3rd party lab testing. Our full spectrum CO2 extract CBD rich oil is US grown under the Oregon sun with no herbicides, pesticides, or solvents and does not contain ingredients such as fillers, additives, flavorings, or preservatives. Rosebud offers the power of CBD in it's most natural and whole form.