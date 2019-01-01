 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Personal Rosin Press

by RosinPressNY

$295.00MSRP

Tired of pressing rosin without getting your desired results? Then it's time to throw away your hair iron and upgrade to this personal rosin press. Its ability to easily and safely produce solventless Rosin is unmatched. This heavy duty heat press provides heavy even force to easily make Rosin. Easy to operate...start pressing right out of the box!

RosinPressNY has years of experience distributing and supplying quality rosin presses. We are a trusted supplier of these machines in the industry. Rosin has become a wildly popular material over the years due to its solventless technique.