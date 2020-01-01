Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
0.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
A cross between Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani, this indica combines dark berry notes accented with a distinct grape-like aroma. It provides great taste and carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Fully Rechargeable Disposables
Be the first to review this product.