Honey Bananas Cartridge 0.5g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
0.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Brunching this weekend? Be sure to BYOB - Bring Your Own Bellini! A sweet peachy puree of fruity flavor, our Bellini vape is so easy to smoke you may want to grab two. Developed for its mellow buzz, this pen boasts citrus rind aromas. Perfect for relieving stress and quelling nausea, the Bellini is an all-time Rove favorite. Cheers to a truly great vape!
Be the first to review this product.