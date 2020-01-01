 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. CBD 10:1 Cartridge 1.025g

CBD 10:1 Cartridge 1.025g

by ROVE

Write a review
ROVE Concentrates Cartridges CBD 10:1 Cartridge 1.025g
ROVE Concentrates Cartridges CBD 10:1 Cartridge 1.025g

$65.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Introducing our latest CO2 extracted cannabis offering - ROVE Remedies. These full spectrum oils are derived directly from high CBD cannabis flower. With absolutely no fillers, Remedies offers all the therapeutic effects of CBD with all the natural benefits of full spectrum cannabinoids. Remedies 10:1 Spot of tea? Yes please! Exotic and extravagant, but certainly not fanciful, this oil is for those who want the best for themselves. Be well and enjoy this sophisticated brew.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

ROVE Logo
Rove was born at the intersection of art and science. Our team of longtime industry enthusiasts, boasting a combined wealth of experience in cultivation, extraction, and laboratory science, joined together with the mission to produce a better, tastier, more honest cannabis vape oil. We proudly stand against the trends of misrepresenting processes or exaggerating quality of ingredients. We want our customers to know where their cannabis comes from and how it is made so as to always provide a safe and efficacious path to good tastes and good times.At Rove, we believe in honesty, simplicity, and transparency. Our goal is to provide customers with a vape pen that tastes great and is created with them in mind. Welcome to our brand - where the best is always getting better.Our products are made using 100% California, Nevada, Arizona, and Oklahoma grown cannabis, sourced directly from trusted farms in our collective network. From this raw material, we extract a fine quality oil using liquid carbon dioxide and then refine it utilizing only heat and pressure. The golden finished product, enriched with natural terpenes and flavorings, provides a truly special vaping experience.