Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
0.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Each puff of this relaxing indica dominant hybrid should bring relief to both body and mind. Our blend promotes a sense of well-being to enhance both active and meditative lifestyles. Its pleasant sweetness, a likely influence for its name, is accompanied by subtle notes of citrus and fruit for a truly modern cannabis taste.
