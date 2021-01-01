Featured Farms - Cherry Kush 0.525g
About this product
Cherry Kush, also known as Cherry Pie, is an indica-dominant strain from our friends at Riverview Farms that makes for a body high ideal for late nights and insomnia. The Cherry Kush high is body-focused, with strong couch-lock and deep relaxation. It's strongly euphoric and induces sleep. This strain has a sweet, pungent flavor with hints of berry and is widely popular across the west coast.
About this brand
ROVE
