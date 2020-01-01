Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
This infamous, sweet tasting variety from Dr. Robb is a hybrid cross of GSC and Starfighter, making it one of the most decorated phenotypes in the industry. Should you wish to chill throughout the day, carefully sample it’s potent character. Should you wish to sleep, perhaps indulge a little deeper.
Be the first to review this product.