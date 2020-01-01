Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
0.5 grams
$45.00
Take a trip to the Far East with Flo, a keen mixture of Afghan Indica and Purple Thai brought to us from Cannafornia. Known for its pear shaped flowers and purple calyxes, Flo gets its name from the plant's natural propensity to yield multiple rounds of buds during the same harvest. The effects of this strain are found to be light and energetic providing a bliss that lasts. This truly is the strain that keeps on giving!
