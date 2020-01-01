Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Another classic from Cannafornia, this highly potent strain makes for a sativa experience unlike any other. Green Crack aka Green Cush is known to help relieve stress and pain while increasing creativity, euphoria, and energy. Its tangy, fruity flavor awakens the senses to keep you going throughout the day.
