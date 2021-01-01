 Loading…

Hybrid

Featured Farms Infused Pre-Rolls - Magic Melon

by ROVE

About this product

SMALL JOINTS. BIG HIGH - We infused your favorite flower. With oil from the same plant. More Terps. More Cannabinoids. More Potent. What makes our pre-rolls different? It all starts with high quality flower. We team up with our favorite farms and procure their best strains, hand-picking each bud for rolling. We then extract the terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids of each strain, before finally infusing them back into each pre-roll to create a flavor-packed, high potency joint for your enjoyment. Comes with 2 Half Gram Infused Pre-Rolls inside each packet

About this brand

Rove was born at the intersection of art and science. Our team of longtime industry enthusiasts, boasting a combined wealth of experience in cultivation, extraction, and laboratory science, joined together with the mission to produce a better, tastier, more honest cannabis vape oil. We proudly stand against the trends of misrepresenting processes or exaggerating quality of ingredients. We want our customers to know where their cannabis comes from and how it is made so as to always provide a safe and efficacious path to good tastes and good times.At Rove, we believe in honesty, simplicity, and transparency. Our goal is to provide customers with a vape pen that tastes great and is created with them in mind. Welcome to our brand - where the best is always getting better.Our products are made using 100% California, Nevada, Arizona, and Oklahoma grown cannabis, sourced directly from trusted farms in our collective network. From this raw material, we extract a fine quality oil using liquid carbon dioxide and then refine it utilizing only heat and pressure. The golden finished product, enriched with natural terpenes and flavorings, provides a truly special vaping experience.

About this strain

Magic Melon

Magic Melon
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Terpinolene

Crossing Mango Trees, Honeydew Melon, and Mango Sherbert, Magic Melon is a tropical fruity sativa from Humboldt Seed Company. Lime green buds have hints of purple, and cantaloupe and watermelon aromas finish with gassy notes when you open the bag.

