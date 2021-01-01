Sour Diesel Pre-Roll
by SunMed Growers
1 gram
$14.00
Pickup 73.2 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
SMALL JOINTS. BIG HIGH - We infused your favorite flower. With oil from the same plant. More Terps. More Cannabinoids. More Potent. What makes our pre-rolls different? It all starts with high quality flower. We team up with our favorite farms and procure their best strains, hand-picking each bud for rolling. We then extract the terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids of each strain, before finally infusing them back into each pre-roll to create a flavor-packed, high potency joint for your enjoyment. Comes with 2 Half Gram Infused Pre-Rolls inside each packet
Be the first to review this product.