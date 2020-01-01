 Loading…
Featured Farms - Lemon Meringue Cartridge 0.525g

by ROVE

About this product

This sweet strain from THC Design is as tasty as a slice of lemon meringue pie. Terpenes Caryophyllene, Humulene and Terpinolene give our cured resin pen its citrus, diesel and nutty aromas with a slice of lemon at the center of its pungent bouquet. Uplifting, invigorating qualities give consumers a pleasant euphoria, making it a go-to for those seeking to combat fatigue, depression or headaches.

About this brand

Rove was born at the intersection of art and science. Our team of longtime industry enthusiasts, boasting a combined wealth of experience in cultivation, extraction, and laboratory science, joined together with the mission to produce a better, tastier, more honest cannabis vape oil. We proudly stand against the trends of misrepresenting processes or exaggerating quality of ingredients. We want our customers to know where their cannabis comes from and how it is made so as to always provide a safe and efficacious path to good tastes and good times.At Rove, we believe in honesty, simplicity, and transparency. Our goal is to provide customers with a vape pen that tastes great and is created with them in mind. Welcome to our brand - where the best is always getting better.Our products are made using 100% California, Nevada, Arizona, and Oklahoma grown cannabis, sourced directly from trusted farms in our collective network. From this raw material, we extract a fine quality oil using liquid carbon dioxide and then refine it utilizing only heat and pressure. The golden finished product, enriched with natural terpenes and flavorings, provides a truly special vaping experience.