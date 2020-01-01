Wildberry Travelers Disposable Pen 0.3g
A strain from our friends at Cannafornia, Amnesia Thin Mint balances a full-body mellow with gentle cerebral stimulation. With aromatics provided by terpenes Myrcene, Pinene and Caryophyllene, this beautiful live resin pen provides fast-acting pain relief without heavy sedative effects. All this and more makes the Amnesia Thin Mint Featured Farms pen our favorite daydream companion.
