Pineapple Disposable Vape 0.3g
by verano
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
$70.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Everyone’s favorite “baked” good, Blueberry Muffin is an old standby. A cross between Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper, this hybrid from our friends at Dr. Robb has a berry sweetness that smells just like a tray of blueberry muffins fresh out of the oven. If our Live Resin pen doesn’t give you the munchies, we don’t know what will.
Be the first to review this product.