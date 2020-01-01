Pineapple Express Disposable Vape Pen 0.3g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
1 .3g
$35.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$70.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
1 .3g
$35.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Everybody loves a star, and Durban Poison is world famous. Originating from the South African city of Durban, this sweet smelling Sativa has gained notoriety, and a cult following, worldwide. Our friends at Dr. Robb Farms have crafted the tastiest cured resin from this stupendous strain, making our Featured pen the perfect companion for exploring the great outdoors, to help you stay focused, or to spark creativity.
Be the first to review this product.