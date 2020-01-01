Wildberry Travelers Disposable Pen 0.3g
by verano
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
$70.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Our Hindu Lights Live Resin pen from Cannafornia is here to help you find inner peace. Named after the mountain range between Pakistan and Afghanistan where it originated, Hindu Lights (aka Hindu Kush) is a sweet, aromatic hybrid with a hint of sandalwood. This mellow pen will bring consumers a deep sense of calm and relief from stress disorders and is the perfect meditation aid.
Be the first to review this product.