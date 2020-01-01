Wildberry Travelers Disposable Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
$70.00MSRP
Romulan boldly goes where no strain has gone before. Named after the fictional alien race from Star Trek, this powerful Indica from our friends at Zanna Farms has a cult following almost as big as its namesake. Boasting herbal, pepper and pine flavors and potent therapeutic qualities, our cured resin pen lends itself to intense cerebral effects. It’s a “Highly Illogical” head buzz with a full body calm. Beam me up, Scotty!
