Grape Dreams Colors Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
This ones a pun in the sun. Care for a slow activating delicacy? Some of America's finest cultivators came up with this unique cross between Fruity Pebbles and Grape Pie. Equipped with a mellow and calming high just like its flavor, Sundae Driver is a relaxing treat. Let this rare breed be the cherry on top of a pleasant day. Enjoy!
Be the first to review this product.