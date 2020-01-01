Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
0.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Rove is proud to introduce their very first offering of the Featured Farms line of products, an incredible Super Sour Diesel from Neptune Valley Farms. This highly potent combination of Super Silver Haze and Sour Diesel makes for a sativa experience unlike any other. Super Sour Diesel is known to help relieve stress and pain while increasing creativity, euphoria, and energy for daytime use. It's pungent, fuel-like aroma evokes a sense of strength and empowers the mind to succeed.
Be the first to review this product.