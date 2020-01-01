Grape Dreams Colors Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
$70.00MSRP
Though its name invokes a host of tacky cliches, this indica dominant strain will certainly surprise you. And, while you can't smear it all over your loved one's face, Wedding Cake will provide a euphoric and memorable experience. Don't commit yourself to substandard genetics. You deserve a strain that will be there for you, through thick and thin. Join hands with this one, take a deep breath, and enjoy its rich, tangy nature, happily ever after.
