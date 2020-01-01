Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
0.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Skywalker, an Indica dominant cross between Blueberry and Mazar, is ideal for those who suffer from mild pain, insomnia, stress or anxiety. Users of this potent strain are treated to an out of this world experience, punctuated by deep body highs and feelings of euphoria. Spread the earth beneath your feet and let the forces guide you.
Be the first to review this product.