  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Sage & Sour Kush
Sativa

Sage & Sour Kush

by Royal Bud

Royal Bud Cannabis Flower Sage & Sour Kush

About this product

Sage & Sour Kush by Royal Bud

About this brand

About this strain

Sage and Sour

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Sage N Sour by T.H. Seeds is a 75% sativa strain that unites the sharply pungent Sour Diesel with their SAGE hybrid. With an aroma that closely matches the subtle herbal notes of sage, Sage N Sour delivers a perfect balance of euphoria, energy, and happiness to its consumer. Growers will appreciate the generous yields this sativa has to offer following its 60 to 65 day flowering cycle.

