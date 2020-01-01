 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Guava Pre-Roll 1g

by Royal Choice Farms

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Guava

Guava

A sativa-leaning hybrid from the Cookies Fam, Guava is a Gelato phenotype. Noted for its fruity and gassy aroma and flavor, this strain is great for anyone with a sweet tooth. Guava was selected and celebrated as a good strain to start the day with, so next time you have a busy Saturday, grab this strain to make it through.

 

About this brand

Royal Choice Farms combines years experience from traditional growers, passion with forward thinking, natural innovations and the beautiful Verde Valley to produce the finest quality cannabis. Our flowers are always cured for a minimum of 30 days. Every ingredient we use is 100% natural to insure quality organic cannabis. Please see our testing results provided by C4 Laboratories.