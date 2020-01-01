 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Snowman

by Royal Choice Farms

An exclusive strain from Berner and the Cookie Fam, Snowman is a squishy lime green cultivar rich in trichomes that descends from the famous GSC lineup. Providing a euphoric, uplifting buzz, Snowman is a great strain for artists and daydreamers looking to get lost in thought. Offering up a gassy kush aroma that’s backed by a sweet vanilla undertone, this strain is as delicious as it is smooth.

About this brand

Royal Choice Farms combines years experience from traditional growers, passion with forward thinking, natural innovations and the beautiful Verde Valley to produce the finest quality cannabis. Our flowers are always cured for a minimum of 30 days. Every ingredient we use is 100% natural to insure quality organic cannabis. Please see our testing results provided by C4 Laboratories.