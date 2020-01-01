 Loading…
Indica

Purple Urkle Wax 1g

by Royal Oil

About this strain

Purple Urkle

Purple Urkle
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Purple Urkle’s history is as complex as its flavor palate. A California strain, the origins are believed to stem from a select phenotype of Mendocino Purps, while the essence is a blend of skunk, berry, and fresh grapes. Consumers report the effects to be deeply relaxing, sleep-inducing, and a great option for full-body pain relief. The short onset of effects make it a perfect nighttime strain for those who suffer from insomnia.

