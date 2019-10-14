SYNERGY 1:1 Relief Balm - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$30.00
Great for joint pain, aches and other muscle related pains. External use only. All natural ingredients: Menthol, Coconut oil, Beeswax, Shea Butter, Campher, Cassia, Eucalyptus.
on October 14th, 2019
About 3 yrs ago,The nicest lady seen me in pain gave me a sample and I've been hooked ever since. I would travel far just to get some..it relieves any pain in less than 5 mins..everyone who tries it cant beleive the relief they get..I promise u wont be disappointed