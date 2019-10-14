The original all natural formula was developed in the 1980's by Massage Therapist, Midwife and Author Sharon K. Evans. In 2014 the recipe was gifted to Leslie Miller. With some minor changes and adding a few new ingredients to the mix we have the Royal Pain in the Neck Balm today. There are two versions of the balm; Original formula without any added cannibinoids. While the second has a non-psychoactive, high CBD cannabis extract.