Royal Pain in the Neck Balm

by Royal Pain Balm

Great for joint pain, aches and other muscle related pains. External use only. All natural ingredients: Menthol, Coconut oil, Beeswax, Shea Butter, Campher, Cassia, Eucalyptus.

Rashelllambroz

About 3 yrs ago,The nicest lady seen me in pain gave me a sample and I've been hooked ever since. I would travel far just to get some..it relieves any pain in less than 5 mins..everyone who tries it cant beleive the relief they get..I promise u wont be disappointed

The original all natural formula was developed in the 1980's by Massage Therapist, Midwife and Author Sharon K. Evans. In 2014 the recipe was gifted to Leslie Miller. With some minor changes and adding a few new ingredients to the mix we have the Royal Pain in the Neck Balm today. There are two versions of the balm; Original formula without any added cannibinoids. While the second has a non-psychoactive, high CBD cannabis extract.