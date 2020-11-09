Bubblegum Diesel
by Nature's Heritage
1 gram
$14.00
Pickup 22.9 miles away
$29.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Premium CBD Hemp Flower Strain: Elektra USDA Certified Organic - No Pesticides. No Additives. No Synthetics. 100% Naturally Grown Hybrid - Sativa Dominant 3rd Party Lab Tested - Click Here Federal Farm Bill Compliant Total CBD: 16.07% Delta 9 THC: <0.3%
Be the first to review this product.
Oregon CBD bred Elektra by crossing Early Resin Berry and ACDC. This CBD-dominant cross has light green and orange buds that give off a rich red wine, chocolate, and citrus aroma, making this strain stand out more than other CBD strains.