 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. CBD Hemp Flower - Hawaiian Haze 15.81% Cannabinoids 14g
Sativa

CBD Hemp Flower - Hawaiian Haze 15.81% Cannabinoids 14g

by Royal Remedies

Write a review
Royal Remedies Cannabis Flower CBD Hemp Flower - Hawaiian Haze 15.81% Cannabinoids 14g
Royal Remedies Cannabis Flower CBD Hemp Flower - Hawaiian Haze 15.81% Cannabinoids 14g

$49.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Strain: Hawaiian Haze USDA Certified Organic. No Pesticides. No Additives. No Synthetics. 100% Naturally Grown Sativa Strain 3rd Party Lab Tested - Click Here Federal Farm Bill Compliant Total CBD: 15.81 Delta 9 THC: <0.3%

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Hawaiian Haze

Hawaiian Haze
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Hawaiian Haze is a mostly sativa strain that produces some high-quality sativa effects. A mix of Hawaiian and Haze genetics, these light, airy buds will have your head in the clouds. Many users also report that it makes them sociable and talkative, so it may be a good daytime medication. Hawaiian Haze’s floral smell and taste of tropical fruit might just have you daydreaming about an island vacation. These plants grow tall and flower slowly, taking between 12 and 14 weeks, so they are probably better suited for a grower with some experience and patience.

About this brand

Royal Remedies Logo
Our legacy of organic farming practices and plant growth optimization has produced CBD Hemp Flower of maximized cannabidiol and terpene concentrations. All of our CBD Hemp Flower has been hand-harvested and dried to ensure a royal experience.