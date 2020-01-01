 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. CBD Hemp Flower - Sour Space Candy 14.99% Cannabinoids 7g
Hybrid

CBD Hemp Flower - Sour Space Candy 14.99% Cannabinoids 7g

by Royal Remedies

Write a review
Royal Remedies Cannabis Flower CBD Hemp Flower - Sour Space Candy 14.99% Cannabinoids 7g
Royal Remedies Cannabis Flower CBD Hemp Flower - Sour Space Candy 14.99% Cannabinoids 7g
Royal Remedies Cannabis Flower CBD Hemp Flower - Sour Space Candy 14.99% Cannabinoids 7g

$29.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Premium CBD Hemp Flower Strain: Sour Space Candy USDA Certified Organic - No Pesticides. No Additives. No Synthetics. 100% Naturally Grown 3rd Party Lab Tested - Click Here Federal Farm Bill Compliant Total CBD: 14.99% Delta 9 THC: <0.3%

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sour Space Candy

Sour Space Candy
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by Oregon CBD, Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to GG4 and Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix. Dense buds are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green hues. With Sour Space Candy’s enticing terpene profile, this might be your new favorite CBD strain.

About this brand

Royal Remedies Logo
Our legacy of organic farming practices and plant growth optimization has produced CBD Hemp Flower of maximized cannabidiol and terpene concentrations. All of our CBD Hemp Flower has been hand-harvested and dried to ensure a royal experience.