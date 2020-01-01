 Loading…

  5. CBD Hemp Flower - Lifter 21.10% Cannabinoids 7g
Hybrid

CBD Hemp Flower - Lifter 21.10% Cannabinoids 7g

by Royal Remedies

Royal Remedies Cannabis Flower CBD Hemp Flower - Lifter 21.10% Cannabinoids 7g
$29.99MSRP

About this product

Premium CBD Hemp Flower Strain: Lifter USDA Certified Organic - No Pesticides. No Additives. No Synthetics. 100% Naturally Grown 3rd Party Lab Tested - Click Here Federal Farm Bill Compliant Total CBD: 21.10% Delta 9 THC: <0.3%

About this strain

Lifter

Lifter
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.

About this brand

Our legacy of organic farming practices and plant growth optimization has produced CBD Hemp Flower of maximized cannabidiol and terpene concentrations. All of our CBD Hemp Flower has been hand-harvested and dried to ensure a royal experience.