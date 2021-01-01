 Loading…

Sativa

Royal Remedies Sour Diesel Delta 8 THC Cartridge

by Royal Remedies

About this product

Royal Remedies Delta 8 THC Sour Diesel cartridge is a Sativa dominant strain that is also known as "Sour D" or "Sour Deez". This strain is perfect for day-time use and will have you feeling happy and energetic. Taste: Pungent, Earthy, Diesel Effects: Happy, Energetic, Uplifted Lab Tested No PG or VG Vitamin E Free Proudly Made In The USA

About this brand

Royal Remedies Logo
Our legacy of organic farming practices and plant growth optimization has produced CBD Hemp Flower of maximized cannabidiol and terpene concentrations. All of our CBD Hemp Flower has been hand-harvested and dried to ensure a royal experience.

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Sour Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Sour Diesel, aka Sour D, is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel produces dreamy cerebral effects that are fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.

