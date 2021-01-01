Yocan Evolve Plus Advanced Vape Pen 2020 Version
by Yocan®
1 piece
$38.16
Pickup 15.9 miles away
$29.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Royal Remedies Delta 8 THC Sour Diesel cartridge is a Sativa dominant strain that is also known as "Sour D" or "Sour Deez". This strain is perfect for day-time use and will have you feeling happy and energetic. Taste: Pungent, Earthy, Diesel Effects: Happy, Energetic, Uplifted Lab Tested No PG or VG Vitamin E Free Proudly Made In The USA
Sour Diesel, aka Sour D, is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel produces dreamy cerebral effects that are fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.
Be the first to review this product.