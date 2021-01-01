Sherbet
Sherbet by Royal Tree Gardens is another genetically distinct strain under a familiar name. Royal Tree’s Sherbet cut is close to the original, crossing an unknown Purple Cookies with Platinum Girl Scout Cookies. This twice-deep mixture of Cookies genetics gives the plant a sweet, sugary aroma that is as alluring on the nose as it is on the palate. Sherbet provides a clear-headed and uplifting mental state, and a pleasant terpene profile that is sure to excite novice and seasoned consumers alike.
