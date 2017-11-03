Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Sour Diesel x OG Kush - (SDH) - Coming from two well-known strains this plant is sativa dominant and perfect for day time use, while maintaining its indica body effects. The smell is complex and resembles that of sour/sweet and earthy skunk.
on November 3rd, 2017
very distinct head high nice sour flavor with some earthy tones and a classic og kush feeling body high
on August 25th, 2017
This is a very mellow high.. Very floaty and great for relieving stress. Great strain for watching football better than drinking beer; plus if you have to watch a team like the Philadelphia Eagles this is a great strain! Great for when you are doing it as well!