This Rolling Tray at 6.50″x10.75″ is the perfect size: big enough to hold your supplies yet small enough to be a travel companion. The edges are designed with extra height and rounded corners to ensure no herb gets stuck anywhere. Keep it fresh, Rasta style.
At Rolling Paper Depot we believe that free, responsible adults can create fulfilling and successful lives despite enjoying what others may perceive as vices. We encourage you to celebrate life by enjoying its pleasures with all of your senses. Let us inspire you with easy access to innovative products, easy and convenient ordering, and fast and discreet shipping.