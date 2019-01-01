 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Grinders
  5. RPD 4PC Grinder

RPD 4PC Grinder

by RPD

Write a review
RPD Smoking Grinders RPD 4PC Grinder

Buy Here

About this product

This Hippie Butler 40mm Grinder is one handsome piece with its tuxedo design on the lid. This 4 piece grinder has a pollen screen and utilizes a neodymium magnet to keep the lid secure.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

RPD Logo
At Rolling Paper Depot we believe that free, responsible adults can create fulfilling and successful lives despite enjoying what others may perceive as vices. We encourage you to celebrate life by enjoying its pleasures with all of your senses. Let us inspire you with easy access to innovative products, easy and convenient ordering, and fast and discreet shipping.