About this product
Represent! Want to show off your favorite online smoke shop? Bracelets not enough anymore? Well you're in luck! Our Rolling Paper Depot bags will help you tell the world who you choose to buy from. The bag itself is made from natural cotton cloth and has our RPG logo and website printed on the back. Pick yours up today! Size : 15" x 14"
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
RPD
At Rolling Paper Depot we believe that free, responsible adults can create fulfilling and successful lives despite enjoying what others may perceive as vices. We encourage you to celebrate life by enjoying its pleasures with all of your senses. Let us inspire you with easy access to innovative products, easy and convenient ordering, and fast and discreet shipping.